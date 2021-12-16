Blue Dart unveils two ‘mega’ offers

Chennai: Blue Dart, a logistics provider and a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, has announced the launch of two offers ahead of the end-of-the-year festivities – ‘Merry Express’ and ‘Assured Gift’.

According to a press note, The Merry Express Offer can be availed from 20 December, 2021 until 15 January , 2022. The offer includes a discount of 40 per cent on all gift shipments including, but not limited to, festive sweets, gifts and apparel weighing between 10 to 20 kgs.

This offer will be applicable on non-doc Shipments for domestic priority and international shipments. The express logistics provider has also launched the ‘Assured Gift’ offer which can be availed until 31 March, 2022.