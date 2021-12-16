Class 5 girl student found burnt near school in Dindigul

Dindigul: In a shocking incident, a Class 5 girl student of a Panchayat Union Middle School at Pachalur near Kodaikanal in Dindigul district was found burnt near the school and died on way to a hospital late on Wednesday evening.

Sources said the girl had gone to the school yesterday morning and she was seen by her elder sister, who is studying sixth standard in the same school and other classmates during the lunch break. The girl was reported missing after the lunch break.

She was found battling for life with her body partially burnt behind the school complex, later.

The girl succumbed to burns on the way to the government hospital at Oddanchatram. The post-mortem report was awaited for further investigation, the sources added.