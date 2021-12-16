Fashion majors bet big on festivals, technology

Chennai: The 15th edition of Myntra’s biannual EORS will be held from 18 to 23 December and will offer shoppers one million styles, from over 5000 brands.

According to a press note, with over 20 per cent higher traffic over the previous winter edition, Myntra expects about 700000 new customers during the course of the event and is geared to handle 15,000 orders per minute at peak.

App from Adidas

Adidas India has launched its mobile shopping app to offer an elevated digital shopping experience to its customers across the country. The app aims to bring consumers closer to the action with instant access to the brand’s latest sport offerings, sneaker drops, seasonal apparel releases and gear.

Sunil Gupta, senior director, Brand adidas India, said, ‘with the launch of adidas app and the Creators Club membership program we are bringing a personalised, secure and smooth digital shopping experience to our consumers.’

Red Dot alert

Red Dot Sale at Soch features discounts up to 50 percent off on a ‘wide selection’ of sarees, salwar suits, kurtis, tunics and dress materials.

‘While the festive and wedding season is upon us, the Soch Red Dot Sale is making it all the more exciting by launching exclusive discounts on a plethora of products by providing us with jaw dropping deals to make our celebrations even more special and glamorous,’ a company statement said.