Find permanent solution to curb air pollution: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today asked the Commission for Air Quality Management in national capital region and adjoining areas to invite suggestions from experts and the public regarding long-term solutions to curb air pollution.

The apex court also asked the commission to set up an expert group to study these suggestions and find a permanent solution to the issue. The court then posted the matter for hearing in February 2022.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of a report filed by the commission which informed it that a decision to lift the ban on certain industries has been taken.

‘The committee’s report states measures that have been taken. So far as construction activities have been taken it’s been stated that a decision will be taken tomorrow. We will list the matter in the first week of February. Meanwhile, we direct the commission to invite suggestions of the general public and experts about a permanent solution to the pollution,’ the bench also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

Recently, slamming the Arvind Kejriwal government over its decision to reopen schools in Delhi despite assuring the Supreme Court that these would remain closed due to the rise in air pollution, the bench of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana warned ‘we will appoint someone to administer your government’.

The bench conveyed its strong displeasure over the inability of the Centre and States in the National Capital Region to check pollution levels in the Capital.

The top court, while flagging its concerns over rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, also noted that there is another big problem of Covid-19 alongside the pollution menace.