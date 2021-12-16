General Naravane to be in charge till govt finds replacement for CDS

New Delhi: With the demise of first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, the system is back to the old practice for the moment.

The senior-most officer among the three services has taken over as the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee. Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane being the senior-most among the services chiefs has taken over the mantle till the time the government appoints the CDS.

Important issues related to the armed forces are handled by this committee. With the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in December 2019, General Rawat as the CDS had become the first permanent CoSC. CDS is the fourth and permanent member of the CoSC.

The Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) met on Tuesday and condoled the death of Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru.