HDFC MSME loan book in TN crosses Rs 20,000 cr

Chennai: HDFC Bank said its MSME loan book in Tamilnadu has crossed the milestone of Rs 20,000 crore and added that it is now the second largest bank for MSMEs in the State with a market share of over 10 per cent.

‘HDFC Bank started offering advances to MSMEs in Tamilnadu in the year 2004. In the last 17 years in the State, the bank has offered advances and supported growth plans of over 60,000 MSME enterprises. These enterprises demonstrate the spirit of entrepreneurship that form the backbone of economic growth in more than 162 cities and towns covering 37 districts of Tamilnadu.’