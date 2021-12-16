Man carrying country-made crackers on moped dies in blast

Karur: A centering worker was killed on the spot, when huge quantity of country-made crackers, he was carrying on a moped exploded at Kulakkaranpatti village under Palaviduthi police limits in Karur last night.

Sources said the deceased was identified as Murugesan (44) of Mooka Reddiyapatti village in neighbouring Tiruchirapalli district.

He was transporting the country crackers to Gujiliamparai in Dindigul district, when the incident occurred. The moped was blown into pieces in the impact of the blast. Police recovered the mutilated body and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations were on.