We defeated oppressive forces, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces and said that together we fought and defeated oppressive forces.

He also said President Ram Nath Kovind’s presence in Dhaka is of ‘special significance to every Indian’.

The President is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh to take part in the celebrations of Victory Day. He has been invited to the celebration as guest of honour by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.