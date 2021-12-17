India, Vietnam to further strengthen partnership

New Delhi: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with his Vietnam counterpart Nguyen Manh Hung on collaboration in the fields of digital media, paving the way for strengthening partnership between India and Vietnam.

The LoI envisages sharing of information and experience in establishing policies and regulatory frameworks on digital media and social networks, and conducting capacity building and training programs for media professionals and officials in the two countries.

Thakur emphasised that the deep relationship between India and Vietnam was further strengthened with the recent visits of the President and Prime Minister of India to Vietnam.