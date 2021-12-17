Inter Milan to terminate Eriksen’s contract

The Denmark midfielder has not played since he collapsed during his country’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in June.

It was recently revealed that he had started training again on his own, at a facility arranged by his local club in Denmark.

There has been no confirmation about whether or where Eriksen is going to resume his professional career.

However, even if that is the 29-year-old’s wish, it cannot happen in Serie A unless he has the ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) that was inserted following his cardiac arrest removed.

Inter accept this is impractical and are working towards allowing Eriksen to leave the club.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham in January 2020 on a four-and-a-half year contract.