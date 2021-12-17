Omicron scare: TN tightens rules for flyers

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has released a fresh set of norms for domestic flyers in the wake of rising Omicron coronavirus cases.

In a fresh notice, the State government said that all passengers arriving from Kerala ‘are required to carry a vaccination certificate showing both doses of vaccination or a Covid negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival’.

Institutional quarantine is must for domestic passengers who have high temperature, on the discretion of health officials, according to a release from AAI. Besides, all domestic passengers have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days and if they develop fever or cough and should immediately report their status to the Health Department.

