Review: Pushpa- The Rise

Director Sukumar's Pushpa – The Rise starring Allu Arjun is an engaging entertainer that provides all what Allu Arjun fans would want to see in his life. His signature style, punchlines, action, romance and humour will please them.

Set in Tirupati forest, the movie revolves around red sanders mafia. From one among the cutters employed by an syndicate to cut trees to becoming one powerful person controlling mafia is what the story narrates. Pushpa alias Pushapraj (Allu Arjun), is a rustic, uneducated youth who is brawny and brainy too. He goes through various events in his life that ends in him in becoming a force to reckon with in the illegal business.

There is romance in the form of Sri Valli (Rashmika). Comedian Sunil plays a dreaded baddie.Fahad Faasil appears towards the end challenging Pushpa setting a premise for part two.

Allu Arjun holds the movie together. His dialogue delivery (Chitoor dialect ) is good.His stunts and dance sequences are major highlight. So is Rashmika. She appears all through the movie.

Samantha’s one song appearance wins applause in theatres. Three cheers DSP for racy songs and peppy BGM.

All said, Pushpa is engaging yet could have been crispy. Second half meanders. But cheers to Allu Arjun who holds it together.