Bajaj Allianz launches ‘Health Prime’ rider

Chennai: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has announced the launch of ‘Health Prime’ rider. According to a press release, it can be availed along with the company’s health insurance and personal accident policies.

‘The idea behind this rider is to provide holistic healthcare solutions. In order to provide seamless services under this rider, the company has tied up with Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd., a health-tech company which will leverage its extensive network of more than 2,500 lab chains and 90,000 doctors with various specialties,’ it added.