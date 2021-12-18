Burglars strike with gun in Tamilnadu

Chennai: In a filmi style act, unidentified burglars barged into a house, opened fire and attacked the inmates with inmates resulting in injuries to four people before decamping with 25 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 40,000 cash at Cheyyur Kannikapuram village near Arakkonam in Ranipet district of Tamilnadu in the wee hours of today.

Sources said the house owner Pushkaran, who was staying with three of his family members, woke from slumber after someone knocked the doors.

Shocked to see a gang armed with country-made gun, sickles and other lethal weapons, he immediately bolted the house from inside.

But the gang barged into the house by breaking open the doors with a sickle and opened fire and attacked them with sharp weapons, in which Pushkaran and three others, including an aged woman, sustained injuries.

The gang, which spoke in fluent Tamil, after snatching the chains from the women, broke open the almirah and decamped with a total of 25 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 40,000 cash.

Before fleeing the scene, the gang threw chilli powder on the faces of the inmates and sprayed it in the entire house in a bid to avoid providing any clue to the police.

Acting on information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the four injured to Arakkonam government hospital. Special teams were formed to nab the culprits.