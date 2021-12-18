Dixcy and Enamor merger to create Modenik Lifestyle

Chennai: Advent International has announced the completion of the merger of its portfolio companies Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd and Gokaldas Intimate wear Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of brand Enamor, to create Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.

Sunil Sethi, executive chairman of Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, said, ‘the merger of two well established brands, Dixcy and Enamor is a historic moment for us. This is much more than creating a larger business. It’s about realising our vision of ‘being the most preferred company for comfortable and fashionable essential clothing’. Modenik brings together the talented and creative professionals of both Dixcy and Enamor and now boasts a combined strength of 5,000.’