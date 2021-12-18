Income Tax dept raids Akhilesh Yadav’s aides

New Delhi: The Income Tax department today conducted searches on the premises of people associated with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in different cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Premises of Manoj Yadav in Agra, Neetu Yadav aka Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, Rajeev Rai in Mau are among those raided by the I-T sleuths.

The I-T officials said searches were also under way in Mainpuri. SP president Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the ruling BJP, alleging it was using Central agencies to intimidate the Opposition.

‘The BJP is going the same route as the Congress. Take a look at the old history of the Congress, whenever it had to intimidate someone, it would use these central agencies. Today, the BJP is doing the same,’ said Akhilesh Yadav.

‘The more the BJP’s fear of defeat increases, the round of raids on the opposition will also increase, but the SP’s rath yatra and every other programme will continue unabated,’ he added.