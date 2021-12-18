More foreign returnees in TN suspected with Omicron

Chennai: As many as 28 people who arrived from both ‘high-risk’ and ‘non-risk’ countries till date have tested Covid-19 positive along with S-gene drop, raising the suspicion of being infected by Omicron, Tamilnadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

The Minister said in the last two weeks, a total of 14,868 international travellers from both ‘at-risk’ and ‘non-risk’ countries were tested at the airports in the State. Of them, 70 tested positive.

All these 70 samples were sent for genome sequencing. Results of 10 genome sequencing were given, of which one tested positive for Omicron variant (the first case in Tamil Nadu), eight for Delta variant, and one sample was not sequenced. The results of the remaining samples are awaited.

Subramanian said he would seek the Centre’s approval to hold mandatory RT-PCR testing on passengers arriving from ‘non-risk’ countries on completion of their seven-day home quarantine.

The State will also request the Union Health Ministry to conduct an RT-PCR test for all the international travellers, irrespective of the country they come from, on arrival before sending them home. However, the holding area in the airports may not be sufficient to make all these travellers wait till their RT PCR test report came. In that case, alternative arrangements would be made after discussions with the airport authorities, the Health Minister said.