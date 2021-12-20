Brigade Reap, CIIC sign MoU to promote startups

Chennai: Brigade Reap, bein claimed as Asia’s first real estate accelerator programme, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council, an academic institution based in Chennai to foster research and the development of start-ups in the field of Proptech.

Through this MoU, Brigade REAP will be responsible for introducing the concept of Proptech to CIIC’s students and faculty through webinars, hackathons and other activities, said a press note.

‘CIIC will provide Brigade REAP with access to startups, students, their faculty and related facilities. The aim of the MoU is to identify at least three promising ideas in the Proptech space which can be scaled into promising businesses.’