Mahindra Manulife launches new scheme

Chennai: Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited has launched ‘Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana,’ an open ended dynamic asset allocation fund.

According to a statement, the scheme is suitable for investors who are seeking capital appreciation while generating income over medium to long term by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and equity related instruments and debt and money market instruments.

The fund will aim to optimise the potential of equity and debt over short to medium term period, it added.