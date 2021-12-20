Nellai Schaffter School HM, 2 others suspended

Chennai: Days after wall collapse at the Government-aided Schaffter Higher Secondary School that claimed the lives of three students, Tirunelveli Chief Education Officer Subashini has suspended three staff members.

According to sources, the suspended were Headmistress Persis Gnanaselvi and physical instructors Sudhakar Arul Titus and Jesu Raj. Sources also said that the CSI management has removed the school’s correspondent Selvakumar from the post. Three members including Gnanaselvi and a contractor, who built the collapsed concrete covering wall, were already arrested.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister R S Raja Kannappan accompanied by Assembly Speaker M Appavu and District Collector V Vishnu, met the

family members, who staged a protest demonstration, demanding action against the faulty construction, pacified them, after they refused to accept the bodies.

The district administration announced closure of the school till further orders to carry out inspection works and study about the stability of the building.

Meanwhile, the Tamilnadu government has formed special teams to inspect school buildings across the State to prevent such mishaps in future.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin condoled the death of the students and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the family of the deceased and Rs three lakh each to the injured students.