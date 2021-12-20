Rajamouli to present Brahmastra in four languages

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli will present the much-anticipated Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’ in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The upcoming magnum opus that stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajamouli confirmed the news by sharing the film’s poster in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Brahmastra’ trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of ‘Brahmastra’ are due in 2024 and 2026.