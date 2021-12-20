Shankar’s daughter to act opposite STR

Filmmaker Shankar’s daugther, Aditi, who will be pairing opposite Karthi as the leading lady in Viruman,has signed another biggie. She will be playing the female lead in Corona Kumar opposite Silambarasan TR.

Touted to be a quirky entertainer, the project will be helmed by director Gokul. It will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner.

The makers also dropped hints that the IPL team Chennai Super Kings and Thala Dhoni might be a part of the storyline. The film will begin shooting once Simbu wraps up Gautham Menon movie.