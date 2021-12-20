Special team rushes to Bengaluru to nab Rajenthra Bhalaji

Chennai: A special team of Tamilnadu police has rushed to Bengaluru to arrest former AIADMK Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji in connection with two cases registered against him for cheating government job seekers to the tune of Rs three crore.

Based on information that Bhalaji was staying in a friend’s place in Bengaluru, the special team has left for the capital city of Karnataka, sources said.

Barely a few hours after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail pleas, police had formed four special teams to arrest Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Superintendent of Police P Saravanan formed four special teams, headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to arrest him, sources said.

Bhalaji, who was the Minister for Dairy Development in the previous AIADMK regime, and five others including his three personal assistants were booked under the secs 405 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120A (criminal conspiracy) and 503 (criminal intimidation) of IPC for

cheating different people with the promise of getting government jobs in Aavin and other departments.

When the petitions came up for hearing, Justice M Nirmal Kumar said the court is not inclined to entertain either of the anticipatory bail applications.

It is pertinent that the investigation should be concluded first, he said, while dismissing the pleas of the senior AIADMK leader.