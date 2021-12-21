China must share more data on virus origins: WHO chief

Geneva: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been many failures during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a lack of rules or obligations under the WHO’s current 2005 International Health Regulations.

China must be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been “many failures” during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a lack of rules or obligations under the WHO’s current 2005 International Health Regulations.

We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to push harder because we should learn from what happened this time in order to (do) better in the future, Tedros told a news briefing for Geneva journalists.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of winter this year, Xi’an in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, has recorded a litany of haemorrhagic fever cases, a natural epidemic disease with a high fatality rate.

Experts of the local Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said rodents are the main source of the infection and vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease from spreading, Global Times reported.

Haemorrhagic fever is said to be a common infectious disease in the north. From October every year, some areas of Shaanxi Province enter the high incidence season of haemorrhagic fever.

In recent years, the virus institute of Shaanxi CDC confirmed the local infection of the virus in Xi’an city through a large number of field investigations and laboratory neutralization antibody detection and identification, the report said.

Experts said that haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, also known as epidemic haemorrhagic fever, is caused by Hantavirus, with rodents as the main source of infection.