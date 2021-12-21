ICICI Pru Life signs UNPRI

Chennai: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said it has become the first Indian insurance company to sign the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), thereby demonstrating its commitment towards Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

Manish Kumar, chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, ‘we are delighted to be the first Indian insurance company to become a signatory to the UNPRI. This reinforces our commitment towards integrating a responsible framework to promote Environmental, Social and Governance factors in our investment management decisions.’