Kia Carens makes its debut in India

Chennai: Kia Corporation has launched the Carens during a world premiere event in India.

The ‘recreational vehicle’ is another made-in-India global product from Kia that brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package, said a press note.

‘The Kia Carens, designed for modern Indian families, is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The car comes with a first in India Hi-Secure Safety Package as standard across all trims, which includes six airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles in India,’ it said. The Kia Carens is also a connected car.