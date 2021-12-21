Vellore jewellery heist: 1 arrested, gold seized

Vellore: Days after a gang broke into a jewellery store in Vellore, police have arrested one of the accused and recovered 15.9 kg of gold and diamond jewels.

On 15 December, a prominent jewellery shop on Katpadi Road was robbed of 16 kg of gold and diamond jewelry. The CCTV footage reviewed by police showed a man wearing a wig and a lion mask lifting jewellery from the store. The man had sprayed paint on all the CCTVs in the store to prevent police from identifying him. He chose expensive diamond and gold jewels leaving behind not too expensive and bigger jewels.

A case has been filed in this regard by the Vellore North police. To investigate the event and apprehend the robbers, eight special forces led by four DSPs were formed. Not just in Tamilnadu, but also in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Pondicherry, the personal police conducted searches.

After scanning the CCTV footage from the store and questioning several people, a man named Theekaram, who is a resident of Pallikondavai, was taken into custody and later arrested, the police said. The police recovered a portion of the gold in Odugathur, which authorities said Theekaram had melted down and hidden in some shrubs. The others involved in the crime are yet to be arrested.