CREDAI spreads hope among builders in TN

Chennai: CREDAI’s Statecon on Vision Tamilnadu, Growth for The Next 10 Years, held recently, witnessed brainstorming sessions on varying topics related to the construction industry in the State.

The sessions dealt with subjects including Driving Financial Value: Revisiting Rules of Investment and Value Engineering, the two dominating factors for the growth of the real estate industry in the wake of the pandemic that has impacted all the industries, including the construction industry, in the country.

SPR City wins awards

SPR City has won two awards at the recently concluded second edition of REISA- Real Estate & Infrastructure Summit & Awards 2021. Organised by FICCI Tamilnadu State Council in association with CREDAI Chennai.

REISA recognises excellence in the industry and SPR City was declared winners under two categories, said a press note.