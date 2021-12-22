Huge haul of heroin in Thoothukudi, 6 arrested

Thoothukudi: At least 21 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 21 crore was seized and six people were arrested for smuggling and selling the drug in Thoothukudi.

Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar said that a police special team, which was monitoring Tooveypuram area on Tuesday night following information about drug smuggling, picked-up one Ansar Ali, 26, of Thoothukudi while he was moving around in suspicious manner near Tooveypuram Park. When the police frisked him, it was found that he was carrying a few packets with white powder, suspected to be heroin.

His confession led to the arrest of three more people and seizure of 21kg of the drug, police added.

‘While three of the accused are fishermen from Tharuvaikulam coastal village in the city the three others are from Thoothukudi city,’ police said.

The fishermen told the police that they found the parcel floating when they were fishing close to Minicoy Islands in the Arabian Sea earlier this year and brought it to Thoothukudi. Three more persons too have been arrested.