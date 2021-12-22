I-T raids on Vijay’s ‘Master’ producer Britto’s properties

Chennai: Months after the Income Tax Department called actor Vijay in Neyveli during the filming of the movie ‘Master’ and conducted an inspection in Chennai, the I-T sleuths today conducted raids at the film’s producer Xavier Brito’s Adambakkam house and Adyar office.

Xavier Britto’s export and import contact with a mobile company could have been the reason for raids, say reports.

Remember Britto is not just a producer but an entrepreneur running several business chains. He also manages a restaurant and educational institutions.

According to reports, the list of companies raided include: Infinity Esthell Restaurants LLP, Esthell Reclaim Private Limited, Indev in Time Air Cargo Services Private Limited, Kerry Indev Logistics Private Limited, BSV Shipping Agencies Private Limited, Ennore Cargo Container Terminal Private Limited, Indev Shipping Services Private Limited, Esthell Global Insurance Brokers Private Limited, Timelapse Informatics and Solutions Private Limited and Howdy Ventures Private Limited