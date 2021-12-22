India records 6,317 new Coronavirus cases; Omicron tally rises to 213

New Delhi: With 6,317 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,47,58,481 today.

Also, the Omicron cases increased to 213 in the country, spreading across 15 States and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

Delhi has recorded the maximum 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14.

Meanwhile, the active Coronavirus cases declined to 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,325 with 318 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,01,966. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 138.96 crore.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

The Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.