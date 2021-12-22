RS Filmcraft invests Rs 50 million in Digit

Chennai: RS Filmcraft has invested Rs 50 million in Go Digit General Insurance Limited, a four-year-old general insurance company which has crossed the 20 million customer mark.

Kamesh Goyal, chairman and founder, Digit Insurance said, ‘Digit is delighted to onboard RS Filmcraft as an investor. Insurance is the need of the hour with the pandemic increasing the importance of insurance in everyone’s life. RS Filmcraft believes in Digit’s mission of making insurance simple, especially for laypersons who may not understand legal jargon or complicated paperwork. Our employees, partners and customers from across the country will be proud to have RS Filmcraft on their side.’