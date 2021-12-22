Senior Kerala Congress leader dies in Tamilnadu hospital

Chennai: PT Thomas, Kerala Congress working president and MLA, passed away at the CMC hospital in Vellore today.

The Congress legislator was a heart patient and was recently diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment at CMC Vellore where he breathed his last at 10.15 am today, sources said.

He was 71. Thomas was a vibrant, outspoken leader of the Congress, who was known for his fiery speeches against Opposition parties like the CPI(M).

His speeches in the Kerala Assembly, where he regularly assailed the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and brought forward corruption allegations against officials and ministers, were keenly-watched.

Born in 1950, Thomas began his political career as a worker of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student outfit of the Congress in Kerala. He held several positions including state president of the KSU, Youth Congress during his eventful political career.