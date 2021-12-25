Covid: Centre rushes teams to 10 States including TN

Chennai: The Union government will be deploying a multi-disciplinary team to 10 States which have continued to report a spike in Omicron variant of coronavirus or have a slow Covid vaccination pace.

According to the Health Ministry, the ten states where the Centre will be sending its multi-disciplinary team are–Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

‘A decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary Central teams to 10 identified States some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace,’ it said in a statement.

The Ministry added: ‘Multi-disciplinary Central teams to be deployed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.’

Amid the surge in the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said that 61 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, while 89 per cent has received their first vaccine dose.