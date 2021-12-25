India adds 7189 Covid cases and 389 deaths

New Delhi: India has reported 7,189 new cases of Covid-19 and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said today. India’s Omicron tally currently stands at 415, as per the government.

Overall, India’s fatalities due to Covid-19 infection have surged to 4,79,520, which accounts for 1.38 per cent of the total caseload. The overall recoveries have increased to 3,42,23,263 while the active cases climbed to 77,032.

The active caseload in the country currently stands at 77,032, the lowest in 579 days. At 0.22 per cent, active cases at present account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

The recovery rate now stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

State governments have been imposing new restrictions in view of the rising Omicron cases at a time when Christmas and New Year celebrations threaten to exponentially push up the variant’s case count.