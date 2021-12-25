Omicron cases in India surge to 415

New Delhi: India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally 415. According to the Union government’s data, 115 people have recovered from the infection to date.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron infection with 108, followed by Delhi with 79. Gujarat has 43 cases and Telangana 38. Kerala has a total of 37 Omicron cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 34. No state in the north-east has reported any Omicron case.

On Friday, the Centre had said of 358 cases of Omicron reported till then, 183 were analysed and it was found that 91 of them were fully vaccinated with three having received booster doses while 70 per cent were asymptomatic.

According to the analysis, little more than 90 per cent of the cases for whom vaccination status was known are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 61 per cent were in men and 39 per cent in women.

The Health Ministry also said of the 183 Omicron positive cases analysed, 121 travelled abroad and 44 were with no travel history and were close contacts.