Review : Writer

Close on the heels of Jai Bhim, comes Writer, directed by Franklin Jacob. It speaks about high-handedness of police. Power audacity and caste discrimination are discussed in detail here.

The film on police procedural revolves around an honest writer made to work in a corrupt environment. Writer stars Samuthirakani in leqd role. Hari Krishnan and Maheshwari play pivotal roles.

Writer is jointly produced by Neelam Productions, Golden Ratio Films, Little Red Car Films, and Jetty Productions.

The movie speaks about a writer at a police station gets trapped in an illegal custody case involving an innocent PHD student. Bitten by guilt, he sets out to save the victim. Can he forms the crux.

Samuthirakani as Thangaraj sparkles.With his emotional portrayal, he sparkles in every frame. His body language and dialogue delivery are the hallmark. Hari Krishnan as timid youngster struck in problem dazzles. The rest of the cast including a powerful cameo by Ineya fits well. Subramaniam Siva has played a desperate brother running from pillar to post to save hia younger brother well.

Music by Govind Vasantha adds strength to the story. And Franklin’s research, execution makes it a good watch.