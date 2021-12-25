Sasikumar’s film titled Comman Man

Filmmaker turned actor Sasikumar’s next titled Common Man. Directed by Sathya Siva of Kazhugu, Sivappu, and Kazhugu 2 fame,

Haripriya plays Sasikumar’s romantic interest in the film, Ghibran has been roped in to compose the music and Raja Bhattacharjee will take care of the visuals. Produced by TD Rajah and Sanjay Kumar’s Chendur Films, Vikranth also plays a pivotal role.

Chendur Films have also recently produced Sasikumar’s recent film Raajavamsam, they also delivered the hit Kodiyil Oruvan with Vijay Antony.