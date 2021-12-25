Vadivelu affected by Omicron?

Chennai: Actor Vadivelu was tested positive for Covid-19 after his return from the UK. The actor is suspected to have been infected by the Omicron variant.

Vadivelu has been missing in action for the past few years. He is now gearing up for a comeback with a film titled Naai Sekhar Returns.

Recently, Vadivelu, music director Santosh Narayanan and director Suraaj went to London,UK, for the pre-production work of Naai Sekhar Returns. Upon his return from London, Vadivelu developed symptoms of Covid-19. After he tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

He is suspected to have contracted the Omicron variant. The doctors who are treating the actor are yet to share a health update. The hospital management is reportedly waiting for his genome sequencing results.

Vadivelu’s fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.