BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: The Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for Covid-19. The results of Ganguly’s Covid test came in late on night and the former India captain has been in isolation since then.

Ganguly admitted to hospital testing positive for Covid-19, sources confirmed. Ganguly is admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and his viral load is 19.5.

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in January this year with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium. The 48-year-old former India southpaw had undergone angioplasty following a mild heart attack but had tested negative for Covid-19 back then.