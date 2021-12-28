Catch Jhansi in Disney Hotstar

Jhansi starring Anjali in the lead character and directed by Thiru is all set for release in Disney Hotstar.

The series is produced by actor Krisha on behalf of his Tribal Horse Entertainment. He embarked on his journey as a producer into the OTT domain with Zee5 Original High Priestess followed by the next one with Allu Aravind’s OTT platform AHA. This is the first time that actress Anjali appears in a full-length action-packed role for a web series.

Apart from Anjali, the other actors in the web series are Mumaith Khan, Kalyan Master, Raj Arjun, Sharanya R, Samyuktha hornad and a few more prominent artistes. Arvind (Pandigai and Dikkiloona fame) is handling cinematography, and the stunts are choreographed by Yanick Ben.