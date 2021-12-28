Havells unveils robotic, Industry 4.0 mfg plant

Chennai: Havells India Ltd, the ‘Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG)’ company, has showcased its ‘Industry 4.0’ manufacturing plant for Lloyd ACs in Ghiloth, Rajasthan.

The company has now also entered washing machine production at the same location in Ghiloth where the AC plant is located.

The washing machine plant was inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog. Spread over 50 acres at Ghiloth, the greenfield WM unit will significantly strengthen Lloyd’s production capacity with a targeted output of 3 lakh units annually, said a press note.

‘The facility for manufacturing Lloyd AC and washing machines at Ghiloth is a testimony of Havells’ commitment towards government’s aim to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ according to Kant.