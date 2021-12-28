India clears 2 new vaccines, one pill

New Delhi: India has cleared two more covid vaccines and one pill today. The two latest vaccines approved by drug regulator CDSCO are Corbevax and Covovax. The anti-viral drug Molnupiravir can be used only in an emergency, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Corbevax is India’s first homegrown ‘RBD protein sub-unit vaccine’, Mandaviya tweeted this morning. It is made by the Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E.

‘It’s a hat-trick! It’s now third vaccine developed in India,’ Mandaviya said. The other two vaccines developed in India are Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield.

COVOVAX, a nanoparticle vaccine, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India.

Molnupiravir, which is an antiviral drug, will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

‘PM Narendra Modi Ji has led the battle against COVID-19 from the front. All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic. Our Pharma Industries are asset for the entire world,’ Health Minister tweeted.