InvestorAi, WealthDesk forge new partnership

Chennai: Bridgeweave, a fintech focussed on enabling universal access to complex quantitative investment research through its InvestorAi platform, has partnered with WealthDesk, an investment technology platform that’s building the Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) for wealth management ecosystem on top of broking.

According to a press release, using artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies, InvestorAi helps retail investors find hidden gems with the kind of technology and tools normally reserved for institutional investors.

The AI generates individual stock recommendations with consistently high levels of success and combines these into baskets so that investors can Follow the Machine (FtM) rather than creating their own portfolios.

InvestorAi has partnered with WealthDesk to make these FtM portfolios available on https://investorai.wealthdesk.in, it added.