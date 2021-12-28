Popular director ‘Acharya’ Ravi passes away

Chennai: Popular filmmaker and former associate of Bala, ‘Acharya’ Ravi passed away this morning at a private hospital in Madurai. He was a native of Kanchipuram.

He succumbed to cardiac arrest. His cremation will take place later today. Ravi, who started his career as assistant to Bala from Sethu, ventured to filmmaking with Acharya. The movie featured Vignesh in the lead. The movie was out in 2006. Though it was critically-acclaimed, it received lukewarm response at the box office. He began another movie, which unfortunately could not be completed.