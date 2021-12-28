RBL Bank financially stable: RBI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said the financial health of RBL Bank remains stable.

The Reserve Bank would like to state that the bank is well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory, the RBI said in a statement.

As per half yearly audited results as on September 30, 2021, the bank has maintained a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.33 per cent and Provision Coverage Ratio of 76.6 per cent. The statement further said Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank is 153 per cent as on December 24, 2021 as against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.

Further, it is clarified that appointment of Additional Director/s in private banks is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory or supervisory matters. As such, there is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to the speculative reports. The bank’s financial health remains stable.