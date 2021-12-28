Rs.1.5 cr USD seized at Chennai airport, 1 held

Chennai: Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) have seized convertible foreign currencies US dollars equivalent to Rs 1.15 crore from a Sharjah-bound passenger at the Anna International airport here and arrested him.

A press release issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Customs said based on specific inputs shared by DRI Bangalore, the AIU officers intercepted a passenger bound for Sharjah.

On examination of his checked-in baggage, convertible foreign currency (US Dollars) equivalent to Rs 1.15 crore ingeniously concealed in it was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, read with Foreign Exchange Management Act. The passenger was arrested. Further investigations are under progress.