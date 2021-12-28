Sunny Leone in trouble over video song

Sunny Leone recently launched her new song Madhuban which is sung by Kanika Kapoor. But the song started facing backlash on social media soon after its release.

It was being reported that a priest had said that the song is hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, and it sparked controversy. On Monday, ‘Arrest Sunny Leone’ started trending on Twitter.

Netizens have demanded a public apology from the makers. One of the users tweeted, ‘@BJP4Delhi @CMOfficeUP sir censor board mein ese logo ko allow he kyo krte ho aap jo Hindu gods k naam se itne gande songs banate hai. Pls take a very strict action against censor board of India for allowing such type of arrogance.’ While another user wrote, ‘Take action against whole team not only sunny leone.’