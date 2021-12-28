TN scores second rank in nationwide health index

Chennai: A health index report by Niti Aayog has ranked Kerala, followed by Tamilnadu and Telangana as the best performing States and Uttar Pradesh as the worst state for the year 2019-20.

For the fourth consecutive round, Kerala emerged as the best performer in terms of overall performance. Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental outcome.

The parameters used for rankings include 24 crucial indicators, grouped under health outcomes, governance and information and key processes.

These indicators comprise important parameters such as neonatal mortality rate, under-five mortality rate, sex ratio at birth, maternal mortality rate, and immunisation coverage, administrative parameters like average occupancy in key posts and data integrity measures, among others.