Apple takes serious note of food poisoning at Foxconn’s TN facility

Chennai: Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group today said it is restructuring its local management team, after the recent alleged mass food-poisoning incident at Tamilnadu’s Sriperumbudur factory’s offsite dormitory facility.

Meanwhile, an Apple spokesperson said Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur facility is placed on probation. ‘We will continue to monitor the situation closely,’ the spokesperson added.

Foxconn said in a statement that all employees will continue to be paid while necessary improvements are undertaken before restarting operations. Foxconn added it will continue to provide support for staff as they return to work.

‘We are also restructuring our local management team and our management systems to ensure we can achieve and maintain the high standards that are needed,’ Foxconn added.